Weather department predicts heavy rain in isolated areas of TN

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday, attributing the weather conditions to a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

A yellow alert has been issued for the Ghat areas of Coimbatore as well as for the districts of Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in several parts of the state on Sunday.

According to the RMC, the current weather pattern is due to a cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level, along with a trough that stretches from Central Maharashtra to North Tamil Nadu across Interior Karnataka.

A low-pressure trough over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas is also contributing to the rainfall. Southern Tamil Nadu experienced widespread showers on April 5.

Tiruppur North recorded 11 cm of rainfall, while Kozhiporvilai in Kanyakumari registered 19 cm.

In Chennai, residents can expect partly cloudy skies and occasional light rain on Sunday.

The maximum temperature is predicted to range between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will likely remain around 27- 28 degrees Celsius.

The RMC stated that the earlier cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu has weakened. No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next two days. However, a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely in isolated pockets between April 7 and 9 across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

During this period, daytime temperatures may rise above the seasonal average, particularly in interior regions. Tamil Nadu has received 14 degrees Celsius more rainfall than the seasonal average during the ongoing northeast monsoon.

The state recorded 447 mm of rainfall, exceeding the seasonal norm of 393 mm. Chennai alone received 845 mm — 16 per cent above the average — while Coimbatore saw a 47 per cent increase in rainfall compared to the norm.

These developments follow the impact of Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1. The cyclone brought torrential rain and was followed by additional showers from a low-pressure system over the southern Bay of Bengal. The disaster resulted in 12 fatalities and caused extensive damage, submerging 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land and affecting 1.5 crore individuals.

To address the damage caused by recent natural calamities, the Government of India has approved an additional assistance of Rs 522.34 crore for Tamil Nadu. The Union Territory of Puducherry has also received Rs 33.06 crore as part of the relief effort.