Web hosting platform seizes domain documenting Israeli war crimes

Namecheap.com, a major domain and web hosting platform, on January 1, seized the Genocide.live domain documenting over 16,000 videos of Israeli war crimes in Palestine, citing “violent content.”

The archive, previously known as TikTokGenocide, was used as evidence in the South Africa United Nations delegation’s case against Israel at the UN Security Council in February 2025 and is part of the International Court of Justice. The domain documented war crimes by Israel when it started its war in Gaza in September 2023.

On New Year’s Day, the site, going by the alias Zionism Observer on X, had outlined the suspension of the Genocide.live domain name, which Namecheap had claimed was hosting content that “promotes, encourages, engages or displays cruelty to humans or animals.”

Although the site does host violent content, it details gross violations of human rights as well as animal rights violations in Palestine for the purpose of documentation only.

Hours later, Zionism Observer clarified that even though their data had been backed up to multiple locations, problems remained after the domain seizure.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Namecheap, Richard Kirkendall, and Zionism Observer battled it out on X following the announcement of the seizure.

When asked, “Would Namecheap also deplatform a website documenting the Holocaust? Or are you lying?,” the CEO replied, “Yes, if there was violent and graphic images of people being put to death as was the case here. These are fresh and sensitive images. I don’t care whether we agree with you or not. Our terms of service are pretty clear and apply to any political stance, period.”

“Is Namecheap saying they will deplatform videos of the Nazis murdering Jews? Or is Namecheap’s policy of what documentation of war crimes get cencors based on how ‘fresh and sensitive’ the images are? What is the standard? Where can I read it?,” the Zionism Observer asked in response.

Kirkendall further stated that their policies depend on the violence level and historical context, adding that although it would not take down pictures of Egyptian mummies, it would remove an “ISIS beheading video.”

Meanwhile, Namecheap clarified that it will return the domain to Genocide.live, but without any domain registration services.

Once the domain is live again, I will stop tweeting about this.



They did great damage, which can not be fixed.



However we can look forward.



We are launching an incitement database next month, and adding hundreds of genocidal intent quotes in January. The work continues. — Zionism Observer (@receipts_lol) January 3, 2026

The archive was already in legal limbo last year, when it was forced to ditch its original name, TikTokGenocide, for Genocide.live, after the social media platform’s new owners sent cease-and-desist notices, despite the archive’s fair-use claims.