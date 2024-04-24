Websites to download Telangana inter first, second year results

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the results of the Inter first and second year today, which will be made available on multiple websites.

As per the official announcement, the results will be declared at 11 a.m. today.

List of websites for Telangana inter first, second year results

After the announcement, the candidates of the inter first and second year can download their results on the official website of TSBIE (click here).

The results can also be downloaded from the following websites:

Over 9.8 lakh students appeared in exams

For the examinations conducted from February 28 to March 19, a total of 980,978 candidates have registered.

Out of them, 478,718 belong to the first year, and 502,260 have registered for the second year.

Following the examination, the evaluation of answer scripts took place at 16 spot evaluation camps across the state.