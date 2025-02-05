Wedding bells in Lollywood: Mawra Hocane to walk down aisle next

After years of keeping their love story aways fro the public eye, the pair is all set to take their relationship to the next level

Published: 5th February 2025
Islamabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry is abuzz with wedding news, and the latest couple to steal the spotlight is none other than actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani. After years of keeping their love story aways fro the public eye, the pair is all set to take their relationship to the next level.

Popular Instagram page Irfanistan confirmed the couple’s wedding and claimed that they get married in February only before Ramzan. As per the information, the celebrations will take place in both Lahore and Islamabad, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the beloved duo as bride and groom.

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s Relationship

Mawra and Ameer have been admired not only for their off-screen chemistry but also for their strong performances in popular TV dramas like Sabaat and Neem. Their on-screen romance has captured hearts, and their real-life relationship has been equally adored by fans.

Their sweet social media posts and appearances together have fueled rumors, and now, with the wedding news coming in, fans can’t wait to see them embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives.

