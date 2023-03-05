Wedding called off as bride’s face reacts adversely to the makeup

Hyderabad: Soon-to-be-groom called off the wedding after he learned that the bride’s face turned disastrous following a trip to the beauty parlour.

The incident was reported in Arsikere village of Karnataka’s Hassan district where a to-be bride wanted a makeover ahead of her wedding.

She took a trip to the beauty parlour and tried an innovative method of taking a steam post application of foundation on the face. After the makeover, her face turned black and upon witnessing her condition, the groom called off the wedding.

The police received a complaint from the bride’s family against Ganga, the beauty parlour owner who is under investigation.