Wedding called off as bride’s face reacts adversely to the makeup

After the makeover, her face turned black and upon witnessing her condition, the groom called off the wedding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th March 2023 10:11 am IST

Hyderabad: Soon-to-be-groom called off the wedding after he learned that the bride’s face turned disastrous following a trip to the beauty parlour.

The incident was reported in Arsikere village of Karnataka’s Hassan district where a to-be bride wanted a makeover ahead of her wedding.

She took a trip to the beauty parlour and tried an innovative method of taking a steam post application of foundation on the face. After the makeover, her face turned black and upon witnessing her condition, the groom called off the wedding.

The police received a complaint from the bride’s family against Ganga, the beauty parlour owner who is under investigation.

