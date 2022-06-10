Wedding date of Prabhas announced, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Pan-India star Prabhas’s wedding has been a topic of discussion among media and fans circles for a very long time now. Apart from his ‘larger-than-life’ films, the actor often grabs the top position in headlines for his personal life. He was linked with his several co-stars all through his career and the rumours have created more buzz in the media than his films.

And now, it seems like the wait is over! According to a clip that is going viral on Twitter, President of the Krishnamraju and Prabhas fans association from West Godavari district can be heard revealing the actor is all set to tie the knot this year itself. It seems like the bride too has been finalised for Prabhas. Watch the video below.

Millions of Prabhas’ fans are now going gaga over the announcement and they just can’t wait to know who is lucky lady is!

Prabhas was earlier linked with actress Anushka Shetty several times. It was even speculated that the rumoured couple is planning to get married. However, both the actors have denied the rumours multiple times saying that they are just friends.

On the professional front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. He has Salaar with Shruthi Haasan and Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.