Wedding in Daggubati family, read exciting details here

Hyderabad: Wedding bells are ringing in Daggubati family? Yes, you read that right. If the latest reports are to be believed Tollywood film industry is gearing up for another big fat wedding.

Abhiram Daggubati, younger brother of actor Rana Daggubati and the son of acclaimed producer and distributor Daggubati Suresh Babu, is about to begin a new chapter in his life. Reportedly, the actor-producer is getting married to a non-filmy background bride chosen from his close family ties.

The bride is the granddaughter of renowned actor and producer Daggubati Mohan Babu, who is the brother of the late Daggubati Ramanaidu.

The alliance has been carefully crafted within family relationships. The dates for the engagement and wedding ceremonies have yet to be finalized as the joyous occasion approaches. However, an official announcement of Abhiram Daggubati’s marriage is still awaited.

Speaking about professional front, he entered the industry as a producer with the successful “Nene Raju Nene Mantri,” starring Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal. His film debut came with “Ahimsa,” in which he co-starred with Geethika Tiwary.