Week-long celebrations for Women’s Day in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department is set to organise week-long programmes across the state on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to prepare a plan for Women’s Day celebrations emphasising the importance of women and their role in society.

As per the minister’s directions, health camps for women, cultural programs, and felicitation of entrepreneurs and successful women from different sectors will be conducted.

“Women working in different programs such as handling dry waste, kitchen waste and water conservation will be felicitated,” he said.

Products manufactured by women in Self Help Groups will be exhibited. For employees of the MA&UD department, special Kanti Velugu camps will be conducted. Special seminars on women’s health, security and empowerment, will be conducted to create awareness.

During the week-long programme, interest-free loans will be offered to women. The minister directed the officials to invite senior officers of various departments, district collectors, judges and police officers to the programmes.