Weekend is here! 8 off-beat activities to try in Hyderabad

The constant staring at the computer screens and being stuck in a cubicle from 9 am-5 pm, all week long can get tiresome and all one wants is to refresh themselves from the mundanity of everyday life. Well, lucky for you, it is on weekends that Hyderabad comes alive with a wide range of fun activities to do and happening places to go to.

Whether you are looking to unwind in the lap of nature, channel your inner daredevil, or become an explorer, ‘The City of Pearls’ has it all.

So, if you are thinking this write-up will only have Biryani, Irani Chai, and Charminar to offer, think again. With a wide cultural and historical diversity, Hyderabad is truly a gem of India’s crown.

And in this write-up, we are going to explore this gem with a compilation of 8 unique and off-beat activities you can do in Hyderabad.

Scroll ahead to have a look.

1. Go Glamping

When glamor meets camping, you get ‘Glamping’! Glamping is a luxury type of camping that includes facilities and accommodation considered far more comfortable than traditional camping.

While GrassWalk Jungle Camp in Vikarabad does not epitomize glamping, their spacious family tents are adorned with antique furniture, open bathtub options, and a machan tent as well, making it a perfect option for people who are looking to ‘Glamp’ on weekends.

Area 44 at Novotel Hyderabad Airport Hotel, near Shamshabad in Hyderabad is also another place if you are looking to go glamping.

2. Rent a Caravan

With Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), traveling in a Caravan with your family is no longer a dream.

TSTDC recently launched its vehicle hire program which provides AC caravan vehicles that come equipped with a modern toilet, a shower, two LED screens, and a kitchenette with a refrigerator. Furthermore, you can convert your seats to sofas or beds, making it the most comfortable choice to travel all around the city or take a road trip outside Hyderabad.

3. Enjoy at Fly Zone Trampoline Park

Located in Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad, Fly Zone is the first ever trampoline park in the country and offers its visitors a plethora of exhilarating and adrenaline-pumping activities. At fly zone you can let go of all your worries and indulge in various fun activities like walking on a Slackline, playing dodgeball in a unique Style, jumping in freestyle, climbing up a sky ladder, and climbing a curved wall.

4. Boating at Durgam Cheruvu Lake

Also known as the secret lake, Durgam Cheruvu lake is hidden between Hyderabad’s localities of Madhapur and Jubilee Hills, making it the perfect place to unwind peacefully. Spread over an area of sixty-three acres, it is surrounded by green pastures and scenic hills of the Deccan Plateau.

One of its most famous attractions is the various types of boating facilities like mechanized boats, water scooters, and pedal boats.

5. Have a paintball fight with friends

Located in the Financial District, FlipSide Adventure Park offers several adventurous activities like Zorbing, Archery, Futsal, Shooting, Zip-Lining, and Rock Climbing. However, one of its most unique and famous attractions is the Paintball range which can be a fun activity to do with your friends.

6. Explore Hyderabad’s history with Heritage walks

Hyderabad has a history that backs almost 500 years and in these five centuries, several rulers have created an abundance of tangible history, dotting the city with numerous monuments, tombs, minarets, palaces, and fortresses.

Well, to educate people about Hyderabad’s vast history, several scholars and history enthusiasts have started conducting heritage walks all over the city on weekends. Some digital archivists who conduct these walks are Deccan Archive, Hyderabad Trails, and That Hyderabadi Boy. Furthermore, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) also conducts historic walks regularly.

7. Channel your inner daredevil with Go Karting

Located in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, near Parking Place, Kartainment houses a professional racing and recreational Go-Karting track. Kartainment is made up of a 600-meter recreational Go-Karting track, making it a perfect choice for thrill seekers.

8. Become a detective at Mystery rooms

Located in three prime locations of Hyderabad i.e. Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Gachibowli, Mystery Rooms is the real-life version of Escape The Room, where you’ll be locked up with a group to find your way out. Each challenge comes with a certain set of puzzles and clues which will depend on the difficulty level you have chosen.

So, bring out your inner detective in Mystery Rooms.

