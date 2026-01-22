WEF Davos: Rs 5,000 crore AI data centre to come up in Bharat Future City

The proposed investment is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 direct and indirect jobs during operation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 5:55 pm IST

Hyderabad: UPC Volt would set up a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City, proposed to be developed by the Telangana government on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, the state government said on Thursday, January 22.

UPC Volt is a joint venture between Netherlands-based partners UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centers.

The JV focuses on setting up high-performance and energy-efficient AI datacenters.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The data centre investment was finalised during a meeting of the Telangana government delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with the leadership of UPC Volt at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, an official release said.

The proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore, over five years, is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 direct and indirect jobs during operation. An MOU was signed to this effect, it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 22nd January 2026 5:55 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button