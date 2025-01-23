WEF: Telangana secures Rs 71,800 cr investments at Davos, to create over 15K jobs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government amassed more than Rs 71,800 crore in investments at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos which will create at least 15,050 jobs.

Companies which have invested in the state include Sun Petro Chemicals with an investment of Rs 45,500 crore and 7,000 jobs, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore and 4,250 jobs, CtrlS with an investment of Rs 10,000 and 3,600 jobs, JSW with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore and 200 jobs, Skyroot Aerospace with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.

Wipro and HCL, which secured investments worth Rs 5,000 crore are likely to expand operations in Telangana.

Apart from the companies mentioned above, the Telangana government has also signed a deal with Unilever under which the firm will set up two units in the state. On January 21, the Fast Moving Consumer Goods firm announced that it would set up two manufacturing units in Telangana.

According to a statement from the Telangana chief minister’s office, Unilever will set up a palm oil manufacturing unit in Kamareddy district, and also a bottle caps-making unit in Telangana. The brand which operates as Hindustan Unilever in India, has had no significant presence in Telangana till now.

At the Davos summit in 2024, Telangana had received over Rs 40,000 crore for 18 projects. The state welcomed Adani Group, JSW, Web Werks, Tata Technologies, BL Agro, Surgical Holdings, Godi Energy, Aragen Life Sciences, Innovera Pharmaceuticals, QCentrio, Systra, Uber and o9 Solutions, who were estimated to collectively create over 2,500 jobs directly.