Weird foods around the world that people actually eat

Food tells the story of a place. It shows how people live, what they grow, and how they survive. While we enjoy biryani, haleem, and dosas in Hyderabad, people in other countries enjoy very different kinds of food. Some dishes around the world may look strange, smell strong, or even move on the plate. But for millions of people, these foods are normal, tasty, and full of tradition.

Siasat.com takes a journey across the globe to discover some of the weirdest and most unusual foods people eat every day.

When Rot Becomes a Recipe In many places, food is left to ferment or change in order to create special flavours.

In Iceland, people eat Hákarl, which is fermented shark meat. Fresh shark is poisonous, so it is buried underground and dried to make it safe. The smell is very strong, but it is an important traditional food.

In Italy, Casu Marzu is a soft cheese filled with live maggots. They help break down the cheese and make it creamy. Though it is banned, some people still eat it as a family tradition.

Sweden has Surströmming, fermented fish packed in cans. When the can is opened, the smell is extremely powerful. People usually eat it outside with bread and potatoes.

The Crunch of Crawling Cuisine

Insects are eaten in many countries and are full of protein.

In Cambodia, fried tarantulas are sold as snacks. In Mexico, Chapulines (grasshoppers) are roasted with spices and stuffed into tacos. Another Mexican dish, Escamoles, is made from ant eggs and is very costly.

In South Korea, boiled silkworms are a popular street snack.

Eggs, Organs, and Unexpected Food

Some countries eat parts of animals that others avoid.

In the Philippines, Balut is a boiled duck egg with a baby chick inside. In the USA, bull testicles are fried and eaten as a snack. In Japan, fish sperm, called Shirako, is a special dish served in restaurants.

Dining Can Be Dangerous

Some foods must be prepared very carefully.

Japan’s Fugu fish can kill if cooked wrongly, so only trained chefs can serve it. In South Korea, live octopus can stick inside the throat if not chewed properly.

Not Strange, Just Different

These foods may seem shocking, but they are part of everyday life in many cultures. They show how people use what nature gives them.

So next time you see something unusual on a plate, remember it may be strange to you, but it could be someone else’s favourite food.