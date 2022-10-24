Welfare Party of India launches nationwide campaign against inflation

Hyderabad: The Welfare Party of India has launched a nationwide campaign on inflation and unemployment from October 15-October 31 with the aim to hold the government accountable, and pressurise it to bring remedial measures, and build consensus amongst stakeholders, under the caption, “Desh mein bada bawaal, Rozi Roti ka hai Sawaal” (Big Commotion in the nation questioning livelihood and inflation).

The party slammed the Narendra modi government over its failure to fulfill promises made to the people of the county and the deteriorating economic conditions.

They addressed issues of inflation, unemployment and poverty in Indian households and put forth several demands to the BJP-led central government.

Rising inflation is forcing millions of households in India to cut back on food and dip into their savings for essentials.

Economists have in the past warned that sustained high inflation could wipe out gross household savings, hampering future economic recovery because households would have no money to spend on essential commodities and with a potential threat of deaths due to starvation and malnutrition.

“India’s 50 crore poor comprising economically weaker sections both in rural and urban areas are pushed into acute poverty under the effect of inflation. The declining wage rates, COVID-19, high unemployment, income inequality, and high food inflation have far-reaching implications for India’s trajectory toward alleviating poverty,” read a press note from the party.

They stated that over 200 million people in the country live below the poverty line despite tremendous developments in 75 years of Independence.

“The per capita income of 23 crore people of the country is less than Rs 375 and India has ranked 101 among the 116 countries, on the Global Hunger Index, showing the level of hunger in the country which is extremely worrisome matter,” the party added.

The unemployment rate in the country is 7.6 percent and four crore people are unemployed, which leaves “young people feeling cheated, frustrated, resentful, and angry under the worsening conditions of economic stagnation”.

However, all these figures only expose the unfulfilled promises of PM Modi that, “India will be a 5 trillion economy by 2022 and 2crore jobs will be provided every year Farmer’s income will be doubled by 2022.”

The party put forward several demands from the BJP led Central government: