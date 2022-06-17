West Bank: 3 Palestinians shot dead, 10 injured in Israeli raid

Three Palestinians were killed and ten others were wounded, at dawn on Friday, in an assassination carried out by the Israeli occupation forces as they stormed Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported.

The three martyrs were identified as— Youssef Nasser Salah (23 years), Baraa Kamal Lahlouh (24 years) and Laith Salah Abu Sorour (24 years).

#فيديو يوثق لحظة إطـ ـلاق الـ ـنار على الشبان الثلاثة في جنين فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/mMVqIg8OqE — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 17, 2022

Israeli special force infiltrated on Friday morning into the eastern neighborhood of Jenin and fired a barrage of live bullets at a vehicle. Of the four young men who were inside the vehicle killing three on the spot and seriously wounding the fourth, before it withdrew.

متابعة صحفية: "الشبان الثلاثة: براء لحلوح، وليث أبو سرور، ويوسف صلاح والذين ارتقوا برصاص الاحتلال بمدينة جنين فجر اليوم" pic.twitter.com/CmTafMRqVG — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) June 17, 2022

Call to expand the circle of engagement

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said, “The Israeli occupation’s assassination of the three young men in Jenin at dawn today is a comprehensive crime that comes within the framework of the continuous aggression against our Palestinian people, their land and their holy sites. The occupation bears all its repercussions and consequences.”

#صور جانب من تشييع جثامين الشبان الثلاثة الذين ارتـ.ـقوا برصاص قوات الاحتلال فجر اليوم في مدينة جنين pic.twitter.com/LKvDvsxV4G — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 17, 2022

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum stressed that the crimes of the occupation against the Palestinians will only increase the resistance in strength, determination and determination to go on the path of jihad and resistance until the liberation of all of Palestine.

برهوم: ارتقاء الشهداء لن يضع حدًّا للفعل المقاوم المتصاعد في الضفة المحتلة



اقرأ المزيد: https://t.co/o4WFZU2fmS pic.twitter.com/Tnj4AxfdZJ — فلسطين أون لاين (@pl24online) June 17, 2022

Barhoum stressed that the daring of the occupation on Palestinian blood confirms that the comprehensive resistance, especially the armed resistance, is the only option capable of protecting the Palestinians and resolving the conflict with the enemy.

The Hamas spokesman called on “all the people of the West Bank to take up arms and expand the circle of engagement with the occupation to include all areas and sites of confrontation, drain it and pay the price for these crimes it is committing.”

🔴 عاجل| الناطق باسم حركة حماس فوزي برهوم: دماء شهداء جنين شاهد جديد على جرائم الاحتلال ويجب أن تكون مدعاة لتصعيد الفعل المقاوم pic.twitter.com/XjuLW35kEe — فلسطين أون لاين (@pl24online) June 17, 2022

Palestinian presidency condemns the killings

The Palestinian presidency condemned the killing of the three Palestinians in Jenin at dawn on, Friday, while also wounding ten others.

“This crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces comes before US President Joe Biden’s visit to the region in an attempt to evade any political entitlement,” he added.

It called on the US administration to take serious and effective action by putting pressure on the Israeli government to stop its “crimes and continued aggression against the Palestinians before it is too late and things get out of control.”

صور من وداع شهداء جنين الثلاثة، اللذين اغتالتهم قوات الاحتلال الخاصة فجر اليوم pic.twitter.com/KYGP0EkZlr — فلسطين أون لاين (@pl24online) June 17, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned “the field execution of the three martyrs” and said that this comes in light of a wave of “escalation and a practical translation of the instructions and directives of the Israeli political level.”

The ministry denounced “the insistence of the international community and countries that glorify human rights in ignoring Israel’s crimes and the daily violations committed against defenceless Palestinian citizens, which rise to the level of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and closing their eyes to the suffering of the Palestinians.”

صور.| من مكان ارتقاء الشبان الثلاثة في جنين pic.twitter.com/ZNE3kDiAxj — فلسطين أون لاين (@pl24online) June 17, 2022

The Israeli occupation forces and settlers continued their attacks on the Palestinians, as three fishermen were wounded by the occupation’s bullets in the Gaza Strip, and two young men were injured when settlers attacked them northwest of Nablus on, Thursday.

The Israeli forces arrested about sixteen citizens of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in addition to a ‘stop construction’ notice to three houses and an agricultural room south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.