West Bengal CM reaches SC ahead of hearing on pleas against SIR

Mamata Banerjee
New Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches the Supreme Court premises, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Mamata Banerjee challenging the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, February 4, reached the Supreme Court ahead of a crucial hearing on the petitions challenging the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The chief minister has also moved an interlocutory application seeking permission to appear and argue in person.

Banerjee is personally present in court room one along with her lawyers. A gate pass was issued in the chief minister’s name on Tuesday.

As per the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear the petitions of Banerjee and three others filed by Mostari Banu and TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen.

