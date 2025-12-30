West Bengal CM says no one will be allowed to touch Waqf or religious places

The amended Waqf law had triggered unrest in several parts of the country, including Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

Published: 30th December 2025 8:36 pm IST|   Updated: 30th December 2025 9:35 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that her government would not allow any interference with Waqf properties or religious institutions.

The amended Waqf Act came into force on April 8 this year. Several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, objected to the new law, certain provisions of which were stayed by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a public meeting at Barjora in Bankura district, Banerjee said, “We will not allow Waqf properties to be taken away. No one will be allowed to touch any religious place.”

“As long as we are in power, we will not allow Waqf properties to be taken away. I do not play politics of religion. I will not allow temples, mosques, or churches to be demolished,” she said.

Published: 30th December 2025 8:36 pm IST|   Updated: 30th December 2025 9:35 pm IST

