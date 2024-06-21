West Bengal: Man assaulted, tied to pole for ‘dropping meat’ near temple

In yet another incident of violence during Bakrid (Eid ul-Adha) celebrations, a Muslim man was thrashed and humiliated by a Hindu mob over allegations of dropping meat near a Hindu temple.

The incident took place on Monday, June 17, at Noapara locality of Birhum District in West Bengal. According to reports, the incident occured when the Muslim man, identified as Tufan Sheikh, a local resident, was accused of dropping meat near a Hindu temple in the area.

A group of people who belonged to a Hindutava a radical outfit, outraged by the rumours, immediately descended upon Tufan and assaulted him.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, a mob is seen viciously attacking Tufan, inflicting severe injuries on him. They then proceed to tie him to a pole, subjecting him to public humiliation for nearly an hour. Tufan is heard crying for help as the mob continues to assault him.

Subsequently, Tufan was rescued by local police and sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment for his injuries. Meanwhile, the Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) has reportedly taken up the case, providing legal support to Tufan and his family.

In Noapara, Birbhum, West Bengal, a Muslim man named Tufan Sekh was brutally assaulted and humiliated on Eid ul Adha. Accused of dropping meat near a Hindu temple, he was attacked by a mob, sustaining severe injuries and being tied to a pole for an hour. Local police rescued him… pic.twitter.com/Dcf5bDaHiC — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal001) June 20, 2024

On Bakrid, a series of attacks on Muslims were reported from across the country. On Saturday, June 15, the houses of 11 Muslims were demolished in tribal-dominated Mandla in Madhya Pradesh as part of action against the illegal beef trade in the state.

The action was taken after a tip-off was received that a large number of cows had been held captive for slaughter in the Bhainwahi area in Nainpur, Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told PTI.

In another incident, a textile shop owned by a Muslim person was looted and vandalised by a large group of Hindus after the shopkeeper had allegedly shared a picture of animal sacrifice on his WhatsApp status in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan.

In a video that has emerged on social media platforms, the mob is seen forcibly opening the shop in the presence of police personnel. They throw out clothes from the shop as people cheer.

After vandalising the shop, the crowd went to the area district collector’s officer. They shouted slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” and “Goli Maaro Saalon Ko” (Shoot the Bloody Traitors). These slogans are popularized by Hindu radical outfits and saffron party leaders often used to target Muslims.