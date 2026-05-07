WB: BJP leader Suvendu’s aide shot dead, collapse of law and order says party

West Bengal’s post-poll tension took a bloody turn on Wednesday night after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead in North 24 Parganas in what the saffron camp described as a “targeted assassination”, triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violence.

Tension prevailed in parts of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district and the police stepped up security deployment in the region on Thursday morning. Additional police forces were deployed in Madhyamgram, Doharia and adjoining localities after BJP supporters staged protests, demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants.

Senior police officers, however, appealed to the people to maintain peace. “We are keeping strict vigil in sensitive pockets, and additional forces have been deployed. People should not pay heed to rumours,” a senior West Bengal Police officer told PTI.

Less than 48 hours after the declaration of the fiercely fought assembly poll results, the killing sent shockwaves through Bengal’s political circles, with the BJP accusing the TMC of unleashing retaliatory violence and the latter countering with allegations of attacks on its own workers across several districts.

According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.

Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle carrying Rath was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, after which a motorcycle rider approached the SUV and started firing from close range. The occupants of the four-wheeler later abandoned the vehicle and escaped on the motorcycle.

Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram when the attack took place. Doctors at the hospital where he was taken said he was brought dead.

“The victim was brought dead with two bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, while another bullet struck his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him,” a doctor at the hospital said. Rath’s driver, who suffered bullet injuries during the attack, was shifted to a Kolkata hospital in critical condition.

Murder of Suvendu aide reflects ‘complete collapse’ of law and order in Bengal: BJP

The BJP on Thursday stepped up the demand for the arrest of those involved in the killing of a close aide of its leader Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that the murder was a testament to “complete collapse” of law and order in the state under the rule of the TMC government.

The saffron party also accused the TMC of fostering “lawlessness” after losing power in the recent assembly polls.

In a shocking development within 48 hours of the assembly poll verdict, Chandranath Rath, Adhikari’s executive assistant, was shot dead in a brazen attack at Madhyamgram on Wednesday night, escalating tension in the area.

“A person closely associated with the leader of the opposition was targeted in a planned manner. This shows how law and order have deteriorated under the Mamata Banerjee government, which the people of Bengal have thrown out of power,” a BJP leader said.

Adhikari on Thursday described the gunning down of his close aide as a “cold-blooded murder” and alleged that the killers had carried out a recce before executing the attack in North 24 Parganas district.

Targeted assassination, say West Bengal BJP leaders

The killing immediately snowballed into a political flashpoint, with BJP leaders terming it a “targeted assassination” and accusing the TMC leadership of encouraging violence after the assembly election verdict. Adhikari, who reached the hospital around midnight, described the killing as “heart-wrenching” and alleged that the assailants had conducted a recce before carrying out the attack.

“This is a cold-blooded murder. The DGP has assured that they will investigate the matter,” he said. “The way the attack was executed clearly suggests that the assailants had done a recce beforehand,” the BJP leader alleged.

Adhikari, however, stopped short of directly naming any organisation behind the attack and appealed to party workers not to take the law into their own hands. “We don’t want to draw any conclusion as of now, as the police are investigating the matter,” he said. The leader of opposition also alleged that attacks on BJP workers were continuing in several districts after the poll results.

“While we were here, one of our cadre was shot at in Basirhat, and another was stabbed in Baranagar,” he claimed. Adhikari said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin regarding the killing.

Launching a sharp attack on the outgoing TMC government, Adhikari termed the prevailing situation in Bengal “Mahajungle Raj”. “This is the result of 15 years of Mahajungle Raj in Bengal,” he alleged. Adhikari asserted that strict action would be taken against criminals after the BJP formed the government in the state.

“When the BJP government takes charge, we will start the job of cleaning up these criminals,” he said. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya called the killing evidence of the “total criminalisation of politics” in the state.

BJP MLA blames Mamata and TMC

“This was a planned and targeted attack. By killing the PA of the outgoing leader of opposition, the assailants wanted to send a political message,” Bhattacharya said. BJP MLA-elect Kaustav Bagchi, who was present at the hospital, also alleged that the attackers had followed Rath’s vehicle for a long time before opening fire.

“This is the handiwork of Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee. We will not rest until the criminals are identified,” he alleged. As news of the killing spread, hundreds of BJP supporters gathered outside the hospital, shouting slogans against the TMC and demanding the arrest of those behind the attack.

The atmosphere outside the medical facility turned emotionally charged as senior BJP leaders, newly elected MLAs and party workers rushed there through the night. Supporters broke down in tears while party workers accused the ruling dispensation of unleashing “terror” after the assembly election results.

A heavy police contingent was deployed outside the hospital and along Jessore Road to prevent any untoward incident. The TMC condemned the killing and demanded a court-monitored CBI probe. In a statement, the ruling party alleged that three TMC workers had also been killed in separate incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by “BJP-backed miscreants” over the last three days.

DGP Siddhnath Gupta said police recovered cartridges from the crime scene and seized the small car allegedly used during the attack. “The registration number appears to be from the Siliguri Regional Transport Office, but our initial impression is that the number plate may have been tampered with,” he said.

The West Bengal Police are examining CCTV footage and have formed several teams to trace the assailants as part of its investigation into the killing of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The police are also probing whether contract killers were engaged in the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night. “Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the crime spot and nearby areas, while multiple police teams have been formed to trace the assailants,” the police officer said.

According to preliminary information, Rath’s car was intercepted near Doharia between Doltala and Madhyamgram Chowmatha at around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire before fleeing. DGP Siddhinath Gupta and CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh visited the spot during the night.

“A detailed investigation has begun. We are pursuing several leads,” the officer said. Rath, 42, was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram from Kolkata, when the incident occurred, he said. The vehicle was being driven by Buddhadeb Bera, who also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata, another officer said.

At least six to ten rounds may have been fired during the attack, he said, adding that the assailants reportedly wore helmets and used motorcycles without number plates to avoid identification. The police suspect the use of sophisticated firearms during the attack. According to preliminary forensic inputs, the assailants might have used Glock 47X pistols, he said.

“A weapon of this nature is generally not used by ordinary criminals. We are examining whether professional shooters were involved,” a senior West Bengal Police officer said on condition of anonymity. Preliminary findings suggested that the assailants, suspected to be riding four motorcycles, intercepted Rath’s vehicle in a coordinated manner before firing multiple rounds from close range.

“A suspicious vehicle that allegedly blocked the way of the Rath’s car has been seized. However, the number plate attached to it was found to be fake,” Gupta told reporters at the spot. “We have recovered empty cartridges and live ammunition from the crime spot. At this stage, the motive behind the attack is not clear,” the state DGP added.

Family to decide on last rites after autopsy

Senior BJP leaders visited the residence of Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath, who was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district, and said his family would decide on the last rites after the completion of the post-mortem examination on Thursday, a party source said.

“The post-mortem examination is expected to be completed later today. After that, the body will be handed over to the family. At this moment, the family’s wishes are most important. The decisions regarding the last rites will be taken after consultations with the deceased’s family,” a senior BJP leader told PTI.

He said the party leadership has constantly been in touch with Rath’s relatives. BJP workers gathered outside the hospital where Rath was taken to after the shooting incident on Wednesday night and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.