West Bengal to finally screen The Bengal Files after BJP’s win

The film, which was originally released across India on September 5, 2025, had reportedly not been screened in West Bengal due to political and distribution-related issues

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 3:17 pm IST
Promotional poster for The Bengal Files film featuring diverse characters from the story.
The Bengal Files (Image Source: X)

Kolkata: Months after facing controversy over its release in West Bengal, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Bengal Files is finally set to release in Kolkata and other parts of the state on Friday.

The film, which was originally released across India on September 5, 2025, had reportedly not been screened in West Bengal due to political and distribution-related issues. Agnihotri had earlier accused the government led by Mamata Banerjee of blocking the film’s release in the state.

After the BJP’s recent win in Bengal, the director once again spoke about the struggles the film faced. In a post on X, Agnihotri wrote, “Our trailer launch was blocked. We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the governor.”

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He further added, “But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured the film was somehow shown to as many people as possible across Bengal. I am glad we didn’t give up and fought in our own little way.”

According to reports, efforts are now being made to screen the film not only in Kolkata but also in theatres across West Bengal.

According to The Times of India, Priya Cinemas owner Arijit Dutta said, “A censored film didn’t get released in Bengal because of a party diktat. Not a single theatre could screen it while the rest of India watched it. There was so much curiosity about the film. I am glad Bengal will finally get to watch it.” Distributor Satadeep Saha also confirmed that plans are underway to release the film in more theatres across the state.

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Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Bengal Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar in key roles.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2026 3:17 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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