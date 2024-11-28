‘What can we do?’ Hyderabad restaurant on complaint over cockroach in biryani

Hyderabad: A customer has alleged a breach of food safety protocols after discovering a cockroach in biryani ordered from Biryaniwala restaurant in Banjara Hills.

According to local reports, the individual who dined at a Hyderabad restaurant, specialising in Biryani, expressed shock after his complaint received an apathetic response from the management. Videos and photos of the contaminated biryani quickly surfaced on social media, drawing criticism of the restaurant’s negligence.

The customer alleged that the management responded indifferently stating “What can we do?”

Cockroach, lizard found in biryani in Hyderabad

In the past few days, several complaints about unhygienic food being served by some restaurants in the city have surfaced on social media.

On September 23, a netizen reported finding a cockroach in biryani ordered from a restaurant in Hyderabad. He also shared a photograph on his X handle. Tagging the assistant food controller GHMC and others, he requested them to inspect the restaurant’s kitchen conditions.

On August 2, a social media on X allegedly discovered a cockroach in their biryani order from the establishment in Hyderabad. He wrote, “Despite multiple inspections, hygiene standards at local eateries remain a concern. Cockroaches were observed at Meridian Restaurant.”

Recently, it was alleged that a customer found a lizard’s tail in the biryani served to him by a restaurant in Rajendranagar. Earlier, a customer reportedly found a dead lizard in biryani ordered from another restaurant located at RTC Cross Road.

Hygiene concerns

These incidents raise hygiene concerns at various restaurants located in the city.

Surprisingly, complaints of insects, lizards, and cockroaches in biryani and other dishes are being reported against famous restaurants in Hyderabad.

It indicates that not only roadside stalls and small hotels but also some renowned restaurants lack proper hygiene practices.

Although GHMC is making efforts to ensure all restaurants in the city follow hygiene practices, such complaints still surface. It remains to be seen how concerned authorities will address the rising number of complaints reported against restaurants in Hyderabad.