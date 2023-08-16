What did Congress do for Muslims in Telangana, asks MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Hitting out at Congress and Rahul Gandhi, BRS MLC K Kavitha asked what had Congress done for the Muslim of Telangana. She was addressing a public meeting in Bodhan after leading a Padyatra on Wednesday, August 16.

Kavitha said Congress eliminated the poor instead of removing the poverty. She said that Rahul Gandhi launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is no less than the popular saying “1000 chuhe khake, billi Hajj pe chali.”

“What did Congress do for Muslims or the poor in Telangana during years of its rule,” she asked.

Calling the promise by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi an absolute lie, Kavitha said, “How many Congress-ruled states are giving Rs 4000 pensions today? What did Congress do to protect the tribes and interests of minorities in decades of their governance?”

She said that only a devoted leader like CM K Chandrashekar Rao can ensure harmony, development and empowerment of every individual alike.

Earlier in the day, she led a massive padyatra in Nizamabad, where she was accompanied by a former member of parliament from Nizamabad, BRS MLAs, leaders, and supporters.

Kavitha also appealed to the minority voters across India to support BRS. She said that the way the KCR-led government protected the interests of every community in Telangana is how BRS wants to build India.

MLC Kavitha further said, “According to Rahul Gandhi, the constitution and democracy are under threat. But in reality, there is nothing like that.”

“Telangana has a powerful leader and a powerful democracy under the leadership of KCR,” she said, adding that when the leader is responsible and powerful, no idea seems small.

“KCR has walked the talk. He enabled every single person, irrespective of their community, to benefit from schemes and initiatives and gave important political positions to minority leaders,” she said.

She appealed to the voters of Bodhan to reelect Shakeel Ahmed with a much greater majority as compared to the previous Assembly election.