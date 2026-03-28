Mumbai: A recent hospital photo of actress Saba Azad has left fans concerned, after she shared a worrying health update on social media.

For the unversed, Saba, who is also known as the girlfriend of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, has been hospitalised after contracting Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasitic infection. The actress revealed that the past two weeks have been extremely difficult, calling them the “worst 14 days” of her life.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a picture from her hospital bed where she is seen making a peace sign. Along with it, she opened up about her condition, revealing that she lost nearly 4 kilograms in just two weeks and has been feeling extremely weak. Despite maintaining a careful lifestyle with home-cooked food and clean drinking water, she said the infection came unexpectedly at one of the busiest phases of her year.

Describing her struggle, Saba mentioned how drastically her strength dropped. From being able to train intensely at the gym, she now finds it difficult to even walk or lift basic things. She also urged her followers to be extra cautious about hygiene, especially when it comes to washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly.

Amid this tough phase, Saba expressed gratitude towards Hrithik Roshan for being her constant support. She praised his sense of humour, sharing that he has been helping her stay positive even during her lowest moments.

“By @hrithikroshan who’s kept my very grumpy sprits up and always manages to find humour in the darnest situations PS – I haven’t shrunk quite as much as it may seem here, the bed is supersized and the angle is wide,” she wrote.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been in a steady relationship since early 2022 and often share glimpses of their bond on social media. They made their first public appearance together at Karan Johar 50th birthday party and have since been spotted attending family gatherings and events together.

The actor was previously married to Sussanne Khan. The former couple parted ways in 2014 but continue to co-parent their two sons and maintain a cordial relationship.

Fans are now wishing Saba a speedy recovery as she continues to fight through this challenging phase.