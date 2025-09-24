Badshah, the hit singer-rapper known for chartbusters like Paani Paani and DJ Waley Babu, has built a massive following with his music and energetic stage presence. Recently, he also appeared in Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, where his cameo became a talking point. Now, the superstar has once again grabbed headlines, but this time due to an eye injury that led to surgery.

Instagram Post Goes Viral

On September 24, Badshah shared selfies showing a swollen eye and later a bandage, sparking concern among fans. He captioned the post, “Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee,” a witty nod to Manoj Pahwa’s character Avtar in the series, who knocks him out in a boxing match. The humorous crossover eased worries, though fans quickly filled the comments with “get well soon” messages. One user joked about him fighting, to which Badshah replied, “nai paaji, corneal abrasion.”

Injury During North America Tour

As reported by NDTV, the injury occurred during the last leg of Badshah’s Unfinished Tour. Something entered his eye while performing, but he pushed through until the end of the show. Back in India, doctors confirmed a corneal abrasion and performed a minor procedure. He was advised to keep his eye patched for five days.

Tour Success and New Song

The mishap came at the close of one of his biggest career phases. The Unfinished Tour drew more than 45,000 fans across sold-out arenas in New Jersey, Virginia, Seattle, Dallas, Oakland, and Chicago, grossing over $6 million. Even as he recovers, Badshah has released a new single, Kokaina, featuring Simiran Kaur Dhadli and Natasha Bharadwaj.