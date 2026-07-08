What is 2+6 and 1+7?: Modiji explains to Indonesia

Jakarta: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again gone viral, with online users not missing an opportunity to troll him.

During his visit to Indonesia, Modi, in an address to the leaders, drew a connection between India’s Republic Day and the Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto’s birthday.

“Last year, on January 26, India celebrated its Republic Day with a grand celebration. 26. 2 and 6, 2 plus 6 is equal…” Modi said, drawing a huge round of laughter from the crowd.

“Aur mere mitre ka janmdin bhi 17 hai. (And my friend’s birthday is also on the 17),” He continued. “1 plus…” he trailed off, insinuating that both dates add up to eight, a significant connection.

During his visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi, in an address, drew a connection between India's Republic Day and the Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto's birthday.



"Last year, on January 26, India celebrated its Republic Day with a grand celebration. 26. 2 plus 6 is… pic.twitter.com/RgW9UYGY4W — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 8, 2026

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One video received 1.6 million views and several comments, with users pointing out that India celebrates Republic Day every year, not just last year. Others noted that even Modi’s birthday falls on September 17, making for a perfect connection.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is also on September 17, 1 plus 7 also equals to 8,” one user wrote on X.

“Not last year, bro, we celebrate it every year on the 26th,” a comment read.

“Waah! he has made this country look like a joke with such mathematics only,” another user said.

A third user uploaded a meme comparing Modi to Srinivasa Ramanujan, the renowned Indian mathematician.

“If finding correlation between anything is an art, then our PM is Picasso,” read a comment.