In a world where billionaires dine on caviar and fly chefs across continents, India’s richest family the Ambanis begin their day with a meal that costs less than a cup of designer coffee. At the heart of their breakfast ritual is a plate of hot Mysore masala dosa or a delicately steamed panki served on a banana leaf, costing just around Rs 250. But this isn’t just about the price, it’s about legacy, taste, and deep-rooted emotion.

From the days of Dhirubhai Ambani to the youngest of the clan, Anant Ambani, the family has kept their breakfast traditions firmly tied to Mumbai’s two culinary gems Cafe Mysore and Swati Snacks. These are not elite dining rooms hidden in five-star hotels, but rather iconic institutions serving everyday Mumbaikars and the country’s top industrialists alike.

Cafe Mysore: Where Dosa Meets Devotion

Located in the South Indian cultural hub of Matunga East, Cafe Mysore has been dishing out crisp dosas, soft idlis, and steaming filter coffee since 1936. Started by Rama Nayak, a pioneer of Mumbai’s Udupi food scene, this modest eatery has become more than a breakfast stop; it’s a landmark.

It is said that the late Dhirubhai Ambani was a regular here, often starting his Sunday with their famed Mysore masala dosa, served with coconut chutney and a spicy sambhar. Mukesh Ambani, carrying forward this ritual, often revisits the cafe with a sense of quiet nostalgia (he visited this place since his college days). Over time, the tradition has been passed down to Anant and even Radhika Merchant, his bride, who joined the family’s Sunday outings.

The cafe’s warm, unchanged interiors and the aroma of ghee-roasted dosas are now woven into the Ambani family memory. And during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, the owners of Cafe Mysore were reportedly invited as proof of just how personal this food connection really is.

Swati Snacks: Gujarati Simplicity at Its Best

While Cafe Mysore covers the South Indian cravings, Swati Snacks, near Tardeo, satisfies the family’s love for Gujarati flavours. The star dish here? “Panki”, is a light, thin rice-flour pancake steamed between banana leaves. It’s earthy, healthy, and unlike anything found in fine-dining menus.

Swati Snacks, founded in the 1960s, has always stayed true to its roots no unnecessary flair, no gimmicks, just pure, home-style vegetarian food. It’s said that this humble eatery has catered private meals for the Ambanis on many occasions and continues to be part of their culinary routines.

From hand-churned chaas to moong dal chilla, the menu at Swati is both comforting and refreshing. Its flavour-packed food, served without fuss, is exactly what makes it timeless.

Why It Matters: A Tradition Beyond Wealth

In today’s Instagrammable era of gold-plated meals and global gastronomy, the Ambanis’ quiet loyalty to Mumbai’s old-school eateries is both surprising and inspiring. It shows that taste and tradition aren’t always found in Michelin stars; they’re found in memory, comfort, and local kitchens.

Even with Antilia towering into the clouds, the family’s love for Rs.250 breakfasts reminds us that food is not always about luxury, it’s about love, community, and continuity. And sometimes, the most valuable things in life come wrapped in a banana leaf.

So, the next time you find yourself in Matunga or Tardeo, stop by Cafe Mysore or Swati Snacks. Who knows, you might just be sitting at the same table where India’s first business family began their Sunday.