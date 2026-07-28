What is your rate? Fruit vendor held for harassing Bengaluru woman

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested a 42-year-old fruit vendor accused of sexually harassing a woman waiting for a cab.

The accused, Vijay Raghav from NRI Layout, was arrested by the Ramamurthy Nagar police following a video that went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

A man on a scooter sexually harassed a woman waiting for a cab in Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru by asking, "What's your rate?" She recorded the incident. The accused identified as Vijay Ragav was soon arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/VHyyZlJS1X — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 28, 2026

The woman was waiting for a cab after finishing work when Raghav approached her and asked, “What is your rate?” and offered money.

She managed to record a portion of the encounter on her mobile phone and uploaded the video on social media, recounting the harassment and urging authorities to take immediate action against the accused. She also stressed that such incidents in public spaces should never be normalised.

Using the scooter’s registration number visible in the video, police tracked down the accused and took him into custody. The scooter has also been seized as part of the investigation.

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A case has been registered under Sections 75 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused has been arrested. Police said further investigation is in progress.

The incident once again underscores the role of digital evidence and social media in helping law enforcement respond quickly to complaints of harassment in public places.