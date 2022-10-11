What Jagan achieved for AP with 23 MPs, asks TDP

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao, on Tuesday asked Andhra Pradesh chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his party leaders as to why they are instigating the people of North Andhra against the farmers from Amaravati, who are on pada yatra with the permission from the state high court.

“Are they not aware that this amounts to contempt of court?” Kala Venkat Rao asked while talking to media persons at the party headquarters in Amaravati.

He said that the ministers like Dharmana Prasada Rao and Botsa Satyanarayana besides other party leaders are ‘stooping so low’ to only save their posts.

“It is really atrocious that the YSRCP leaders are almost invading the farmers from Amaravati,” Kimidi Kala Venkat Rao said, adding that under the direction of the chief minister, the ruling party leaders are ‘creating deep differences’ among the people of different regions of the state using the pada yatra as a tool.

“Jagan Reddy could not get the central funds due to the state and is unable to give a proper answer to the people on the reasons for this,” he further said.

“What did he achieve for the state, particularly for North Andhra with 23 MPs except managing the Centre with friendly ties?” the TDP politburo member asked and stated that the lands in Visakhapatnam are mortgaged only to raise loans. “This is the poor condition of the state and the funds are not enough even to meet the salary bill of the employees,” Venkat Rao maintained.