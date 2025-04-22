Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood’s most loved actors, has had a long and successful journey in films. From fun roles in Dil Chahta Hai to serious ones in Sacred Games, he’s known for doing different kinds of roles. He also comes from a royal family and has always lived a grand life.

But earlier this year, something shocking happened. In January, a man broke into Saif’s Bandra home and attacked him with a knife during a robbery attempt. Saif got hurt badly and had to stay in the hospital for five days. Luckily, he recovered fast—but the scary incident made him think deeply about safety.

Now, people are wondering—is Saif planning to leave India? His latest decision seems to say yes.

Why Did Saif Buy a Home in Qatar?

Saif recently bought a new home at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island in Doha, Qatar. At a press event, he said he wanted a second home that was close to India, safe, peaceful, and full of comfort.

“Think of a holiday home or a second home. There are a few things I think of. One is that it’s not very far away and easily accessible. And then the other thing is, the most important thing is that it’s very safe and feels very good to be there. The concept of an island within an island is also very luxurious and beautiful, and it’s just a really lovely place to live.”

The actor added, “The feeling you get when you’re there is the important thing, and the views, and the food, and the kind of lifestyle, and the pace of living, and these are a few of the things that led to my decision.”

He first stayed at the property while working in Qatar and instantly liked it. “It felt like a home away from home,” he said. Saif also loved the beautiful views, tasty food, and relaxed lifestyle.

He Wants to Take His Family Too

Saif shared that he’s excited to take his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir to the new place. Even though he already owns grand homes like the Pataudi Palace, a Bandra apartment, and homes in London and Gstaad, he said this one in Qatar feels extra special because of its calm and private vibe.

Saif’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Saif will be seen next in “Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins”, which will release on Netflix on April 25. The film also stars Nikita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor, and promises a thrilling story full of action.