Mumbai: Fans are left disappointed over the latest reports suggesting that Deepika Padukone is no longer part of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-awaited film Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead. The news comes as a surprise, especially after the buzz surrounding the duo’s reunion post Kalki 2898 AD.

According to multiple Telugu media reports, Deepika’s exit from the project stems from alleged disagreements with the director over contract terms. Sources claim the actress had made several demands, including an Rs 20 crore fee, a share in the film’s profits, an 8-hour workday (roughly translating to 6 hours of actual shoot time), and her reluctance to speak Telugu dialogues. These conditions reportedly led to mounting tensions between the actress and the filmmaker.

🚨Deepika Padukone OUT of spirit👮🏻‍♂️ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 21, 2025

Insiders further reveal that Deepika’s agency also pushed for additional compensation if the shoot extended beyond 100 days, which allegedly frustrated Vanga and led to her removal from the film. The director is now said to be actively scouting for a new female lead after consulting with the producers.

Interestingly, earlier reports had linked the delay in Spirit’s shoot to Deepika’s pregnancy, which had initially led her to decline the role. However, she reportedly reconsidered after revised schedules were proposed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Neither Deepika Padukone nor Sandeep Reddy Vanga has issued an official statement regarding the casting fallout, but the news has already sparked widespread discussion among fans online.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD, and while her next official projects remain unannounced, industry buzz hints at her involvement in Kalki’s sequel and Shah Rukh Khan’s King.