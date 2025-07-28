What Sanjay Dutt did after fan gifted him Rs 72 crore property

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood. He became a star with his first movie Rocky. People love him for his strong looks, powerful acting, and unique style. Over the years, he gave many hit films like Naam, Vaastav, Khal Nayak, and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Sanjay is always in the news, sometimes for his movies, sometimes for personal reasons. His life has had many ups and downs. He was even sent to jail in a case related to the 1993 Bombay blasts. But no matter what happens, his fans have always stood by him.

A Fan Left Sanjay Dutt Rs 72 Crore

Here’s a surprising story. In 2018, a 62-year-old woman named Nisha Patil from Mumbai left her entire property worth Rs 72 crore to Sanjay Dutt. She was very sick and knew she didn’t have much time. So, before passing away, she told her bank to give all her money and property to Sanjay Dutt.

At that time, many people thought this news was fake. But recently, in an interview with the YouTube channel Curly Tales, Sanjay Dutt confirmed the story is true.

What Did Sanjay Do With the Money?

When asked what he did with the Rs 72 crore, Sanjay Dutt gave a simple and touching answer. He said, “I gave it back to her family.”

Sanjay Dutt’s Upcoming Movies

Sanjay Dutt has a busy year ahead. In 2025, he has five big films. Two of them, The Bhootnii and Housefull 5 have already been released. Fans are

now waiting for Akhanda 2, where he stars with Balakrishna, coming out on September 25.

He will also be seen in Dhurandhar, an action thriller releasing on December 5, alongside Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan. Another film, The RajaSaab, also starring Prabhas, is set to release around the same time. Sanjay is also working on the Kannada movie KD – The Devil, which is expected to release in 2026.