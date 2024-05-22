What steps did NDA govt take in 10 yrs to reclaim POK, asks Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, while reiterating that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) has always been an integral part of India, has questioned what steps has the BJP-led NDA government taken to reclaim POK in the last ten years.

Speaking with media at Prayagraj in UP during his election campaign, he questioned why only during the elections was BJP bringing up the issue of POK.

Wondering why BJP leaders have gone soft on their ‘400 paar’ prediction for BJP in Lok Sabha elections, he reminded the people that petrol has certainly crossed Rs 100 under the Modi regime.

He alleged that even in the Varanasi Lok Sabha segment represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP was trying to put the paper leak incident in cold storage.