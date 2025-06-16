Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who proudly hails from Hyderabad, has never shied away from expressing his deep love for the city. Whether it’s comedy shows, promotional events, or media interactions, the actor often brings up his Hyderabadi roots with pride. And now, a throwback clip from a 2024 interview is going viral, where he talks about one of Hyderabad’s most iconic cult films, The Angrez.

In the video, a reporter asks Vijay, “The Angrez movie agar remake hoti hai, toh usmein se aap konsa character karna pasand karoge?” To this, Vijay instantly replies, “Angrez ka remake pehli baar toh hona nai. Jo kardiye woh best hai uske saath ched khaani nai karna. (First of all, The Angrez should never be remade. What’s been done is already the best and it shouldn’t be tampered with.)“

However, he does go on to say that if it ever happens, he would love to play the iconic role of Saleem Pheku, originally portrayed by Deccani star Mast Ali.

More about The Angrez

Released in 2006 and directed by Kuntaa Nikkil, The Angrez is still remembered for its hilarious take on Hyderabad’s Old City life, its iconic Deccani dialogues, and unforgettable characters. The film holds a cult status today and continues to be quoted widely by fans for its humor and authenticity.

About Vijay Varma

Coming back to Vijay, from a modest background in Hyderabad to becoming one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed talents, his journey has been nothing short of inspiring. With standout performances in Pink, Gully Boy, Mirzapur, Dahaad, Kaalkoot, and Darlings, he continues to make his mark.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Gustakh Ishq and Matka King, the latter of which has recently wrapped filming and is expected to hit screens soon.