Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is currently making waves on the internet as he gears up for his Tollywood debut in Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated movie They Call Him OG. With the trailer out, fans are going gaga over his role and can’t wait to see him on the Tollywood screens.

But here’s a lesser-known fact about the actor and his name.

From Farhan to Emraan: The Untold Story of Actor’s Name

Born Syed Emran Anwar Hashmi, he was initially credited as Farhan Hashmi in his 2003 debut film Footpath, directed by Vikram Bhatt. In a 2024 interview with Mashable India, Emraan revealed that the name change was at his grandfather’s insistence, due to numerology.

He shared, “I think the credits of my first film referred to me as Farhan Hashmi. I did change my name to Farhan. This was on the insistence from my grandfather, because of numerology.” He added, “The other option was to make it Emran, but with an additional ‘A’, which it is now. After the first film flopped, we changed it to Emran, and the second film became a hit, so we kept the name Emran with an extra A. That hit was a validation.”

His second film, Murder, produced by his uncle Mukesh Bhatt and starring Mallika Sherawat, became a hit and earned him the tag of a ‘serial kisser’. Over the years, Emraan went on to deliver several successful films including Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, Raaz 3, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Emraan will shine in the Telugu film industry with his role in They Call Him OG.

