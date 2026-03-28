What’s happening? New pics of Farah Khan’s husband confuse fans

Mumbai: In February this year, Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder grabbed attention on Instagram after sharing a series of striking photos that left fans stunned. While some believed it to be a remarkable transformation, others speculated that the images might be AI-generated. Now, Shirish is back in the spotlight once again after dropping more new photos on Instagram, leaving social media just as confused.

Known for maintaining a relatively low public profile, Shirish has suddenly become quite active online. His latest pictures showcase a bold and stylish avatar, featuring high-fashion looks, sheer outfits, layered accessories, and intense expressions. With a lean physique, sharp facial features, and tousled hair, he appears almost unrecognizable, more like a fashion model than a filmmaker.

This unexpected transformation has divided the internet once again. While many fans praised his looks and confidence, others questioned the authenticity of the images. Some users pointed out that the photos appear digitally enhanced, with a few even suggesting they might be AI-generated. Others speculated about possible anti-ageing treatments, saying he seems to be “ageing backwards.”

Here’s how social media reacted:

“Remarkable at 52,” one netizen commented.

Another wrote, “Why is Farah Khan not replying?”

One more social media user went on to ask, “@farahkhankunder is he really your husband??”

“How’s that possible, exceptional transformation,” a fourth one wrote.

“OO Bhai Saab @farahkhankunder sign him immediately for a movie,” another commented.

So far, Shirish has not responded to the speculation or clarified whether the images are edited or altered in any way. But one thing is clear, his Instagram game is currently stronger than ever.

For the unversed, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder tied the knot in 2004 after meeting on the sets of Main Hoon Na. The couple welcomed triplets – a son and two daughters in 2008 and have been going strong ever since.