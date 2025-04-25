WhatsApp group with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan now inactive, Nani reveals

Hyderabad: Did you know Tollywood once had a buzzing WhatsApp group filled with 143 stars—including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, and more? Actor Nani recently confirmed the existence of this epic group during an interview, revealing a hilarious and honest side of how it all went down.

Just Friends Having Fun (and Way Too Many Messages)

According to Nani, the group was created years ago to keep everyone in touch and support each other’s film releases. “It was just like any other friends’ group,” he said. Trailers were shared, jokes were cracked, and reactions flew in nonstop. But soon, the fun turned chaotic—with over 60 unread messages daily!

Nani admitted to keeping the group on “mute.” With so many actors chiming in, it became overwhelming. “We also need to work!” he laughed. He would often open his phone to find 70-100 unread messages and ended up ignoring them altogether.

So… What Happened to the Group?

Over time, the group’s activity fizzled out. Many changed their phone numbers or just got too busy with work. “I don’t know if the group even exists anymore,” Nani said. Though it started with good intentions—support, connection, and fun—it naturally faded away.

The group may be silent now, but it left behind some golden memories. Meanwhile, Nani is gearing up for the release of his next action thriller, HIT 3, hitting theatres on May 1.