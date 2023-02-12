WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users share up to 100 media on iOS beta

This feature is useful as users will finally be able to share entire albums, making it easier to share memories and moments.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2023 10:36 am IST
Representative Image

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature which will allow users to share up to 100 media within the chats, on iOS beta.

With the new feature, beta users can now select up to 100 media in the media picker within the application, which was earlier limited to only 30, reports WABetaInfo.

Also Read
WhatsApp rolling out longer group subjects, descriptions on iOS beta

This feature is useful as users will finally be able to share entire albums, making it easier to share memories and moments.

The ability to share up to 100 media within the chats is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from TestFlight app and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out this feature on Android beta.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp was reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on iOS beta, making it easier for users to better describe groups.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2023 10:36 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button