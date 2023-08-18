WhatsApp rolls out ‘HD photos’ option – Know how it works

The Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, has begun introducing an ‘HD photos’ option and is planning to launch ‘HD Videos’ in the near future. On Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, announced that WhatsApp users can now send photos in high-definition quality.

“Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade — now you can send in HD,” Zuckerberg posted.

How WhatsApp ‘HD photos’ option works

To maintain fast and reliable photo sharing on WhatsApp, the default option for sending photos will remain as Standard Quality. Users will have the choice to select between the standard version and upgrading to HD on a per-photo basis.

The company mentioned that the rollout of HD Photos will occur globally over the next few weeks, while the release of HD Videos is imminent.

WhatsApp highlighted, “For special moments that you want friends and family to enjoy in every little detail, you now have the option to share photos in higher resolution, all while protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.”

Forwarding message feature for channels

Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a new forwarding message feature for channels on both Android and iOS.

The company conveyed this message within the official channel, stating that users can now share channel messages with their friends and family, as reported by WABetaInfo.

Moreover, the messaging platform is also in the process of rolling out a feature to create and share AI stickers on the Android beta platform.