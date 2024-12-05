WhatsApp to stop working on multiple phones

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app by Meta, will soon discontinue support for certain phones, marking another step in its commitment to enhancing the user experience.

Starting May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer function on devices running older operating systems, affecting both iOS and Android users.

New OS requirements for WhatsApp

In its latest update, WhatsApp announced that starting May 5, 2025, it will only support devices running:

iOS 15.1 and newer for iPhones.

Android OS 5.0 and newer for Android phones.

This means older phones with outdated operating systems will lose access to the app unless users upgrade their devices or update their operating systems.

Which phones will lose access to the app?

For iPhone users, WhatsApp will stop working on models running iOS versions older than 15.1. This includes:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Why is WhatsApp dropping support for older phones?

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the app’s decision aligns with its strategy to utilize updated APIs and technologies available in newer operating systems. These updates enable the app to deliver better performance, introduce advanced features, and enhance security for users.

Older operating systems lack the necessary APIs to support these improvements, prompting WhatsApp to shift its focus to devices with newer versions.

Additionally, the company’s analysis reveals that only a small percentage of its user base relies on outdated OS versions, allowing WhatsApp to prioritize resources for the majority of users.

What can users do?

If phone is on the list of unsupported devices or uses an older operating system, here are two options:

Upgrade device: Consider purchasing a newer phone that meets the OS requirements. Update OS: If current device supports a newer operating system, update it.

The decision to end WhatsApp support for older phones reflects the platform’s commitment to providing a better experience through updated features and improved performance.