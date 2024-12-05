Earthquake handling capacity of Hyderabad’s high-rise properties

Hyderabad: The recent 5.3-magnitude earthquake in Hyderabad and its surrounding regions has sparked concerns about the safety of high-rise properties in Hyderabad.

While Telangana generally falls under a low-risk seismic zone, the tremors serve as a stark reminder of the need for earthquake-resilient infrastructure in the city.

Are high-rise properties in Hyderabad earthquake-resilient?

Officials have reassured residents about the earthquake preparedness of high-rise buildings in Hyderabad.

A report by The Hindu quoted Nagi Reddy, the Director General of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, stating that Hyderabad’s high-rises are built to withstand seismic activity. He explained that adherence to strict building codes and structural designs aligned with the city’s seismic profile ensures their safety.

He added that builders often go a step further by designing structures that exceed the minimum requirements for the region’s seismic zone. Municipal authorities rigorously inspect and verify these designs to ensure compliance.

Telangana’s seismic profile

India is divided into four seismic zones, ranging from Zone II (low risk) to Zone V (high risk).

Many districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, lie in Zone II, indicating low seismic activity. However, eastern parts of the state, such as Mulugu, fall under Zone III, which is associated with moderate earthquake risks.

In comparison to high-risk areas like Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and the Northeast, Telangana is less prone to frequent or severe earthquakes.

Building standards ensure safety

The earthquake handling capacity of properties in Hyderabad is largely attributed to modern construction standards. Builders and municipal authorities ensure that buildings are equipped with seismic-resistant features and meet stringent safety standards.

While Hyderabad is not located in a high-risk seismic zone, the recent tremors highlight the importance of staying prepared.

Investing in earthquake-resilient infrastructure for high-rise properties in Hyderabad is not just a precaution but a necessity.