WhatsApp working on new ‘filter group chats’ feature on Android

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th September 2023 7:41 pm IST
WhatsApp working on new 'filter group chats' feature on Android
Representative Image

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature — “filter groups chat” on Android, to provide users with better control over their conversations, making it easier to manage and prioritise their messages.

Peoples Career

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to get a list of their groups by excluding individual chats.

Users will also notice that the “Personal” filter has been renamed “Contacts” to better distinguish between individual and group chats, as the “Personal” filter previously included groups and communities.

MS Education Academy

The new “Contacts” filter, on the other hand, will only include individual conversations.

Furthermore, the “Business” filter has been removed, the report said.

As users often join multiple groups for various purposes, such as work, family, friends, or hobbies — this dedicated filter will let them quickly access and manage their group conversations, knowing that this filter exclusively includes group chats.

Also Read
WhatsApp rolling out feature to schedule calls in group chats on Android beta

The feature to filter group chats is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, according to the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature with a new interface for the app settings to beta testers on Android.

With this multi-account feature, users will be able to add an additional account on the same device directly right within WhatsApp Settings.

The second feature is a redesigned settings interface, which will give users a more modern experience when navigating through the app’s various options.

The update also includes a redesigned profile tab right within the chat list, making it easier for users to open the settings of the app.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th September 2023 7:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button