WhatsApp working on recent history-sharing feature for new group participants

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 25th August 2023 6:11 pm IST
San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new recent history-sharing feature for new group participants on Android beta.

For this feature, WhatsApp is expected to add a new setting for groups named ‘Recent History Sharing’, reports WABetaInfo.

The feature will automatically share messages sent in the group 24 hours before a new user joins. Once released, this option will only be accessible to group admins.

With this feature, users will be able to read messages that were shared before they joined the group, helping them to understand the context of the new messages.

The recent history-sharing feature is currently under development, and is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the app, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform had started to roll out a feature that allows users to create and share AI stickers on Android beta.

Earlier this month, the Meta-owned platform had released a new multi-account feature on Android beta, which allows users to add additional accounts to the app.

This feature helps users to keep their private chats, work conversations and other chats all in one application.

It was also reported that the company had started to work on a new passkey feature for account verification on Android beta.

A passkey is a short sequence of numbers or letters that is used to verify users’ identity. It also serves as a kind of security code that makes sure that only authorised devices can be verified.

