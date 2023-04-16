WhatsApp’s new feature allows adding descriptions to forwarded messages

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp has released a new feature, allowing users to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents on Android, which is currently available to some beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature can come in handy if the current caption doesn’t accurately describe the image or if you want to add a different description.

By removing the existing caption and replacing it with your own, the new description will be sent as a separate message. This will help ensure that the recipients know that it doesn’t belong to the original message.

Users now will be able to add more context to the forwarded media they send, as this will enable them to provide a brief explanation of why they forwarded the media, and also share their thoughts, opinions, or feelings about the content.

Moreover, the report said that after installing this update, some users may experience issues when viewing status updates and downloading videos.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out the “companion mode” feature to all beta testers in its latest update on Android.

Earlier, the companion mode was only available to a select group of beta testers.

This feature, an extension of multi-device support, has been designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone.