When Abhishek Bachchan allegedly dated Tabu, photo viral

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Their strong bond has lasted for almost 18 years, making them one of Bollywood’s favorite couples. Despite occasional divorce rumors, they often appear together at events, proving their relationship is still going strong.

Rumors of a Past with Tabu

Before marrying Aishwarya, Abhishek was linked to various actresses. One rumor mentioned a steady relationship with Tabu, though neither star ever confirmed it. Sources claimed they were seen at late-night gatherings, but neither star ever confirmed these stories. Now, a photo of Abhishek and Tabu celebrating Holi together from 2005 is going viral on Reddit.

Social media users react

One Reddit user wrote, “I always wondered why Ash and Tabu stopped bonding after her wedding.. before that they used to call each other sisters as they played sisters in a film, and they used to share a lovely bond. That filmfare after party video from 2000 is very telling. Never thought Abhishek could be the reason they stopped talking.”

“Tabu has been linked with many people, yet she remains single,” another wrote.

One more social media user wrote, “I can never imagine Abhishek and Tabu???? I have never seen them in single frame ever.”

Other Alleged Relationships

Abhishek’s personal life was a hot topic, with reports claiming he dated Lara Dutta, Rani Mukerji, and Dipannita Sharma as well. Sources sometimes compared him to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, who was known for being close to many of his co-stars.

Dipannita Sharma and the Shift

At one point, Abhishek was said to be smitten with model-turned-actress Dipannita Sharma. However, he allegedly lost interest when he started working with Aishwarya. Friends warned Dipannita, but Abhishek’s focus shifted toward Aishwarya. Eventually, their friendship turned into love, leading to their marriage.