When Anushka Shetty’s photo caused 40 accidents at Punjagutta circle

Hyderabad: The craze for Telugu cinema and the larger-than-life aura of its heroines has always gripped fans like a fever. In an industry known for its whistles and fan wars, something very different hit the screens on but on June 4, 2010.

Vedam, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, wasn’t just a film—it was a bold new chapter in Telugu storytelling. With a stellar cast featuring Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, and Manchu Manoj, the film wove together five powerful stories into one unforgettable climax. It broke away from the formula and sparked a wave of anthology-style narratives that reshaped the industry.

Anushka’s Bold Role as Saroja

Anushka Shetty played Saroja, a sex worker, in the movie. She gave a strong and emotional performance. People loved how real and honest her acting felt. At that time, Anushka was already a big star, so choosing such a bold role showed her courage and acting skills.

The Poster That Caused Accidents

One of the film’s posters became very popular and also dangerous! It showed Anushka in a yellow saree, looking back with a flirty expression. This huge hoarding was placed at Punjagutta Circle in Hyderabad. According to director Krish, more than 40 accidents happened because drivers couldn’t stop looking at the poster. The police later asked the team to remove it.

Now, 15 years later, Anushka and Krish are working together again for a new movie called Ghaati, releasing on July 11, 2025. Anushka plays a powerful role as a village woman who trades weed. Fans are excited to see her in such a strong role again.

Vedam is still remembered as a great film. And that famous poster? It’s a fun and unforgettable part of Telugu cinema history.