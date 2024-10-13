When Baba Siddique ended the feud between SRK and Salman Khan

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, Mumbai politician Baba Siddique was shot and killed at his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra. Three attackers entered the office and fired three shots at Siddique. Though he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, the doctors could not save him. Two of the attackers have been caught, and the investigation is ongoing.

Baba Siddique was a respected politician with nearly 50 years of service. He was not only known in politics but was also popular in Bollywood. Siddique is remembered as the person who ended the long-standing feud between actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The Feud Between SRK and Salman

The fight between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan started in 2008 during Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. It is said that Salman teased Shah Rukh about his TV show and accused him of being selfish. Shah Rukh responded with some harsh remarks about Salman’s show. This argument created tension between the two, and they stopped speaking to each other for several years.

In a later interview, Shah Rukh said that both of them were living different lives, and it was okay if they did not meet again. He added that if they came together, it would be good, but if not, that was fine too.

Baba Siddique Brings Peace

In 2013, Baba Siddique invited both Salman and Shah Rukh to his Iftar party. He cleverly seated Shah Rukh next to Salman’s father, Salim Khan. During the event, Salman walked over to the table, and Shah Rukh stood up to greet him. The two stars hugged, marking the end of their feud.

This public moment of reconciliation became a huge event in Bollywood, and Baba Siddique was praised for bringing the two superstars back together.

Bollywood Mourns Siddique’s Death

Siddique’s sudden death has deeply affected Bollywood. His grand Eid parties were always attended by big stars, and he was loved for his warm and friendly personality. Salman Khan was devastated by the news and canceled his Bigg Boss shoot to visit the hospital. Other stars, including Shilpa Shetty, were seen in tears.