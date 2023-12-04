When Congress pushed away, PM Modi, Shah welcomed us: Deve Gowda

Hassan: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday said that when the Congress pushed them away, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed him and his party.

“When Kumaraswamy became the CM, all secular leaders from the country visited the state. The persons who wanted to keep us out brought down the Kumaraswamy government (JD (S)-Congress coalition). When we were pushed away, PM Modi and Amit Shah welcomed us,” he said.

He said that the Congress leaders have alleged that JD (S) party is not a force and will not exist in the years to come. “PM Modi personally respects me. After observing the Congress politics, they (BJP) welcomed us. We will join hands with BJP in future political developments in the state,” Deve Gowda said.

He said that there is no hesitation on part of JD (S) and they will fight against the Congress party.

“We have worked for farmers, poor, and minorities. Who created reservations for women and minorities?” Deve Gowda asked.

He said that at a time when people were talking about finishing off the JD (S) party, PM Modi has given them an opportunity.

“We will come to a unanimous decision with the BJP to contest all 28 Parliamentary seats in Karnataka,” he said.

He said that Modi and Amit Shah may invite them for talks by next week. “Congress has made Mallikarjun Kharge the President but the reality is different. They are projecting Rahul Gandhi as a leader,” he said.

He said that the Congress thinks they will win seats in Karnataka. “We will fight against Congress under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

He said that the Congress won Telangana only by distributing money looted from Karnataka.