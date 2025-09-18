Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all over the news today after Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced that she will not be a part of the much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The statement, released on Thursday morning, has left fans and the industry buzzing.

Since the news broke, several stories from Deepika’s career have begun resurfacing online, with fans showing renewed curiosity about her past decisions. One such popular story is about the times when she rejected films with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

When Deepika Padukone rejected Salman Khan’s films

While many dream pairings have been seen on the big screen, one combination that fans have always hoped for is Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone. However, Deepika reportedly turned down as many as six opportunities to share the screen with him.

These included big titles such as Jai Ho, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Kick, and Karan Johar’s ambitious project Shuddhi (which was eventually shelved). Interestingly, she was even approached for a special number in Kick, but since she had already committed to Happy New Year, she let it go.

Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

In fact, Salman was initially set to launch her, but fate had other plans, and she made her grand debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Later, Deepika also expressed her wish to collaborate with Salman in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, but the role eventually went to Alia Bhatt before the project was shelved.

Now, after her back-to-back exits from two major Telugu projects, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel fans are left wondering what Deepika will choose next. With her massive star power, the curiosity around her upcoming projects is only growing.