When Korean food meets Indian food at desi joints

As Korean drama gain popularity in India, most food joints in India are adding the Indian tadka to Korean dishes. Some of the interesting dishes include Korean Burger at McDonald’s, Korean Cheese Dosa at Vaango, Indianised Corn Dogs, Tandoor Kimbap, and Kimchi Paratha sold by street food vendors.

According to a report by The Times of India, online food aggregator Swiggy witnessed the growth in demand for Korean dishes. In one year, from July 2024- July 2025 there was 50 percent increase in customers ordering Korean food.

Gen Z constitute 27 percent of customers ordering Korean delicacies from Swiggy. Since Indian are used spices, it takes time to adapt to dishes from other countries. As they have to cater to a large customer base, Indian restaurants give the spicy touch to most dishes from other parts of the world.

In March 2025, Lays India had launched its “Korean Chilly flavour”. The potato chips manufacturer posted about the new flavour on Instagram with a caption “Lay’s just got a K-spice makeover”

Social media reacts

Some social media users backed the new flavour, while others weren’t impressed.

One Instragram user said, “Very yummy I tried it”. “Not able to find it anywhere, try kaise karun (I am not able to find it anywhere how should I try ?)” said a second. “I’ll buy it” said a third and “Omg thank you so much” said a fourth user.

Cornitos

In February, Nachos manufacturer Cornitos launched the Crusties Puffs with Korean Chilli flavour. The company shared a reel on Instagram captioned, “Made with the freshest ingredients, Crusties Puffs in Korean Chilli Flavour will transport you to Korea with every bite.”

Instagram users expressed interest and said they want to try the same, “Love this flavour”, said one. “There is no stock available in the market i really want to taste also your website don’t have small pack size,” said a second. “So yummy” said a third.

Vaango India

In October Vaango India, a South Indian vegetarian food restaurant, launched its Korean menu. The dishes on offer include, Korean Cheese Dosa. Korean Dosa, Korean Idli. The same is available on food agregator apps Zomato and Swiggy













