When Pooja Bhatt was planning her wedding with THIS Bollywood Khan

Mumbai: Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of director Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister of A-list actress Alia Bhatt. She made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with the film Daddy which was directed by her father. The actress has now made her reality television debut with the famous show Bigg Boss OTT2.

Pooja entered the house as the 13th surprise contestant and has been ruling headlines ever since then, for her being ‘dominating’ and also for speaking up about her broken marriage with her fellow contestant Bebika Dhruve.

In this article, let’s take a look at Pooja’s lesser-known yet controversial affair that made headlines in the mid-’90s.

Back in 1995 in an interview with Stardust magazine, the actress talked about her serious relationship and plans to get married to one of the Khans from the industry, publicly. The Khan is none other than Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan. At one point both the actors were head-over-heels in love with one another.

She said, “I’m aware of the fact that there are a lot of critics out there who’s already putting a time limit on our relationship. I don’t even want to waste time reacting. Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together. I want it and so does he.”

The actress further talked about how her relationship with the actor was based on mutual trust and respect and how both understood the worth of their relationship. Pooja further added, “But ill-wishers will be ill-wishers. There’ll always be negative types. Like see, there are lawyers who’ll always pray that people do illegal things or there are divorces, so they can make a living out of it. Voyeurism is a hobby of the world. But I’m mature. I’m not living on anyone else’s terms but my own. Be it professional or personal, or anything. I’m only answerable to myself and I only compromise with myself. As for the rest of the world, they can go to hell.”

Pooja and Sohail never got married and moved on with their lives. The actress married video jockey Manish Makhija in 2003 and Sohail got married to Seema Khan in 1998. Both Bhatt and Khan separated from their spouses in 2014 and 2022 respectively.