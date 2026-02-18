When Salim Khan said Salman Khan tries to ‘convert’ his girlfriends

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood star Salman Khan, is currently hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage. He was admitted to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday and was placed on a ventilator as a precautionary measure.

Family members, including Salman Khan, rushed to the hospital and were seen visibly distressed during the difficult time. Fans across the country have been praying for the legendary writer’s speedy recovery.

Amid this, fans are revisiting Salim Khan’s past interviews, particularly his candid remarks about his firstborn son and his reasons for remaining unmarried.

Why Salman Khan never married?

One such old interview with Komal Nahta, where Salim Khan spoke openly about Salman’s views on marriage and relationships is resurfacing again.

He had said, “There is a contradiction in his thinking, which is one of the reasons why he’s not married. Salman is mostly attracted to people he works with which is mostly, they are very exciting and good-looking people and there is an attraction while working together. People come because they work in that same atmosphere and 90% times it is the heroine of his film. So, commitment is done and they fall in love.”

Explaining further, he added, “But film industry mein jo bhi aurate hai unka aim hai ki career banana hai aur particular position par pohachna hai (But the girls who join the film industry they are very ambitious and they are focused on making a career and reaching a particular position). Ismein koi galat baat nahi hai (There is nothing wrong in this) but Salman wants to get married and make them sit at home.”

Talking about Salman’s expectations from a life partner, Salim Khan had said, “Now when the commitment has started and they have started meeting each other, then he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them. That is not possible. He wants her to drop kids to school like his mother did for them. He wants her to cook breakfast for the kids, make them do their home work, he wants her to do all these normal things that a mother would do at home. So, if he expects this from a girl who is working in films, then it is not possible. Even if the girl tries, it is not possible.”

Salman Khan’s past link-ups and current relationship

Over the years, Salman Khan has been linked with several actresses, with his relationship and breakup with Aishwarya Rai remaining one of the most discussed topics. He is reportedly in a long-term relationship with actress and singer Iulia Vantur, though neither has officially confirmed it.

Meanwhile, sharing an update on Salim Khan’s health, a doctor attending him said in Hindi, “Unko brain haemorrhage hua tha, jo humne theek kar diya hai. Koi surgery ki zarurat nahi hai. Kuch der mein ya kal subah tak hum unko ventilator se hata denge.” (He suffered a brain haemorrhage which has been treated. There is no need for surgery. He will be taken off the ventilator either later today or by tomorrow morning.)